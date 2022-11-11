© 2022 WSHU
Due to tower work, there will be occasional power reductions on WSHU-FM 91.1 on Friday, Nov. 11 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and again on Monday, Nov. 14 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Uninterrupted listening can happen via streaming online, on smart speaker and on our app! We’ll be back to normal soon—thank you for your patience!
Connecticut News

Eastern Connecticut State University holds annual Veterans Day ceremony

WSHU | By Brian Scott-Smith
Published November 11, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST
Attendees at the Eastern University annual Veterans Day Ceremony.jpg
Brian Scott-Smith
/
WSHU
Attendees at the Eastern University annual Veterans Day Ceremony

Veterans, active military members, as well as local dignitaries, academics and students gathered at Eastern Connecticut State University for their annual Veterans Day Ceremony. 

The president of Eastern, Elsa Nunez, gave an emotional speech about her own family’s military history, especially her father and his love for the country. 

Connecticut National Guard Color Guard.jpg
Brian Scott-Smith
/
WSHU
Connecticut National Guard Color Guard

“He loved it because he went from being very poor to being middle class," Nunez said. "When you gave him a chance, he would tell you the story that that would not happen anywhere in the world but in this great country. He loved America. It was that love that motivated my grandfather to fight in World War I, my father to fight in World War II and my brother to deeply be wounded in the Vietnam War.” 

Veterans Day is held every year on November 11 marking the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I in 1918.

