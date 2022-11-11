Eastern Connecticut State University holds annual Veterans Day ceremony

Veterans, active military members, as well as local dignitaries, academics and students gathered at Eastern Connecticut State University for their annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

The president of Eastern, Elsa Nunez, gave an emotional speech about her own family’s military history, especially her father and his love for the country.

Brian Scott-Smith / WSHU Connecticut National Guard Color Guard

“He loved it because he went from being very poor to being middle class," Nunez said. "When you gave him a chance, he would tell you the story that that would not happen anywhere in the world but in this great country. He loved America. It was that love that motivated my grandfather to fight in World War I, my father to fight in World War II and my brother to deeply be wounded in the Vietnam War.”

Veterans Day is held every year on November 11 marking the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I in 1918.