Blumenthal defeats Levy in Connecticut Senate race

Democratic incumbent Richard Blumenthal wins the race for the Connecticut Senate seat, defeating Republican challenger Leora Levy.

Blumenthal is serving his second, six-year term as the U.S. Senator for Connecticut and has served in the seat since 2011. He has sat on the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Prior to his work in the Senate, he served as state attorney general since 1991, and was elected to the Connecticut House of Representatives, and then to the state Senate. Blumenthal also served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.