Connecticut News

Stefanowski says he misspoke about his stance on abortion

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published October 28, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT
IMG_6069.JPG
Ebong Udoma
/
Connecticut Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and his running mate Laura Devlin in Bridgeport to accept an endorsement from the local police union on Friday October 28, 2022

Connecticut Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is taking back what he said about abortion during a television appearance on Thursday.

He misspoke when he said abortion should be limited to the first trimester when asked how feels about the issue during a televised governor’s candidates forum on WFSB.

“I’ve been saying for months in writing, verbally, that I am not going to change Connecticut’s law. I misspoke last night, right, it happens,” Stefanowski said.

His Democratic opponents aren’t buying the explanation.

Stefanowski’s response undermines his assertion that he would not tamper with Connecticut’s abortion laws, said Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, who’s running for reelection on the ticket with Governor Ned Lamont.

“What Bob Stefanowski did is he put forward a full-frontal assault and attack that is too extreme for our state. And he put forward a full assault and attack on Connecticut’s Roe v. Wade law," said Byseiwicz.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision has been codified into Connecticut law since 1990.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
