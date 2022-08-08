A Bridgeport councilwoman is removed from assignments after calling her colleague an “ex-felon”

Bridgeport City Councilwoman Maria Pereira has been removed from her assignments after shouting that City Councilman Ernest Newton was an “ex-felon.” The outburst happened during a dispute at a council meeting.

Newton was convicted on federal corruption charges in 2005. He won reelection in 2017. Since then, Pererira and Newton have been political rivals.

After refusing to offer an apology, the council voted last month to hold Pereira in contempt. The council voted last week to remove her from committee assignments, after refusing to apologize once again.

Pereira said she plans to file a lawsuit against the council for what she claims restricted her right to take part in debate and vote. City Council President Aidee Nieves said the outburst violated code of conduct rules.