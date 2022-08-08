© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

A Bridgeport councilwoman is removed from assignments after calling her colleague an “ex-felon”

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published August 8, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT
BridgeportCT_DowntownSouthHD_1.jpg
Magicpiano
/
Wikimedia Commons
Bridgeport Downtown South Historic District, Bridgeport, Connecticut

Bridgeport City Councilwoman Maria Pereira has been removed from her assignments after shouting that City Councilman Ernest Newton was an “ex-felon.” The outburst happened during a dispute at a council meeting.

Newton was convicted on federal corruption charges in 2005. He won reelection in 2017. Since then, Pererira and Newton have been political rivals.

After refusing to offer an apology, the council voted last month to hold Pereira in contempt. The council voted last week to remove her from committee assignments, after refusing to apologize once again.

Pereira said she plans to file a lawsuit against the council for what she claims restricted her right to take part in debate and vote. City Council President Aidee Nieves said the outburst violated code of conduct rules.

Tags

Connecticut News ConnecticutBridgeportSabrina Garone
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone