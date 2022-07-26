Deadline approaching for Connecticut families to apply for state child tax rebate checks

The deadline for eligible Connecticut families to apply for the state’s $250 per child tax rebate checks is Sunday.

With only days left to apply, officials say about 33% of the 300,000 eligible Connecticut taxpayers have yet to request their rebate checks.

Parents should take advantage of the money to help with back-to-school needs, Governor Ned Lamont said.

“Don’t waste this opportunity of making life a little bit more affordable. You know close to 70% of folks who are eligible in our cities including Waterbury, New Haven, Bridgeport, and Hartford have signed up, but don’t let this opportunity pass you by,” Lamont urged parents.

Any Connecticut parent earning $100,000 or less who claimed at least one dependent child 18 or younger on their 2021 federal income tax return is eligible for the check.

The maximum amount is $750 for three children.