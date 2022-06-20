© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

The largest non-alcoholic brewery in the U.S. opens in Milford

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published June 20, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT
IMG_5168.JPG
Ebong Udoma
/
WSHU
Athletic Brewing Company's new facility in Milford, Connecticut.

The first U.S. brewing company to exclusively produce non-alcoholic beer has opened its largest standalone brewing facility in the country. It is located at the company’s headquarters in Milford, Connecticut.

Athletic Brewing’s new facility in Milford is in a 150,000-square-foot building that has the capacity to brew five million cases of beer a year.

“We invented the frisbee, we invented the hamburger, now we’ve invented the very best non-alcoholic brew in the world. It is so tasty,” Governor Ned Lamont said at the grand opening of the Milford facility on Friday. He praised Athletic Brewing for adding to Connecticut’s entrepreneurial achievements.

Bill Shufelt, the co-founder of the company, said he was glad that they were able to expand in Connecticut.

“And really the state of Connecticut … it's great for logistics, the government, the town, everything was easy to work with," he said. "We knew we could do the project fast. [It's] incredibly skilled labor, and a lot of our team was based here too, so we want to be able to continue putting down roots where we started."

The company was founded in 2017. It’s been named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential companies of 2022.

Tags

Connecticut News Ned LamontEbong UdomaConnecticutMilfordBrewery IndustryBeerentrepreneurship
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma