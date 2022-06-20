The largest non-alcoholic brewery in the U.S. opens in Milford

The first U.S. brewing company to exclusively produce non-alcoholic beer has opened its largest standalone brewing facility in the country. It is located at the company’s headquarters in Milford, Connecticut.

Athletic Brewing’s new facility in Milford is in a 150,000-square-foot building that has the capacity to brew five million cases of beer a year.

“We invented the frisbee, we invented the hamburger, now we’ve invented the very best non-alcoholic brew in the world. It is so tasty,” Governor Ned Lamont said at the grand opening of the Milford facility on Friday. He praised Athletic Brewing for adding to Connecticut’s entrepreneurial achievements.

Bill Shufelt, the co-founder of the company, said he was glad that they were able to expand in Connecticut.

“And really the state of Connecticut … it's great for logistics, the government, the town, everything was easy to work with," he said. "We knew we could do the project fast. [It's] incredibly skilled labor, and a lot of our team was based here too, so we want to be able to continue putting down roots where we started."

The company was founded in 2017. It’s been named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential companies of 2022.