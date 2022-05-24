Shore Line East’s diesel trains are replaced with faster, electric trains

The first electric train cars in the Metro North Shoreline East fleet are in service in southeastern Connecticut.

The M-8 cars, built by Japanese manufacturer Kawasaki, were designed to protect the environment by replacing diesel trains and provide commuters with quicker service.

“This is a state that is ideally suited for rail service,” said Governor Ned Lamont during a ceremonial unveiling of the cars at New Haven’s Union Station on Monday. “Not only are they more comfortable, they’re faster, and we’ll soon be getting 5G internet service on them.”

Shore Line East provides daily service from New Haven to New London, with connecting service to New York City available through the Metro-North’s New Haven Line.

Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti said the cars are a game-changer in the state’s transit system.

“These cars have the ability to be able to provide a commuter rail service that operates at a 100-miles-per-hour,” Giulietti said. “It takes people right into New Haven, right down to Stamford and right down to Grand Central or Penn Station.”

The cars include electrical outlets at each seat, improved luggage racks, higher-backed seats and updated restrooms.

“It’s been a real priority to get these trains running on the Shore Line East corridor,” said Catherine Rinaldi, president of Metro-North. “We worked very hard with the Connecticut Department of Transportation and with Amtrak to make it happen.”