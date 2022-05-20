© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Biden administration calls Connecticut a model for clean energy projects

WSHU | By Brian Scott-Smith
Published May 20, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT
US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm talks to officials at New London State Pier.jpg
Brian Scott-Smith
/
WSHU Public Radio
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm talks to Connecticut officials at New London State Pier.

U.S. Secretary for Energy Jennifer Granholm called Connecticut’s clean energy projects a model for the rest of the country during a visit Friday.

The state has started several renewable energy projects to reach its goal of shifting to 92% clean energy by 2035.

Granholm said President Biden’s goal is for America to be free from global supply chains for fossil fuel and clean energy independent.

“$23 trillion and the question is, ‘who’s going to build that stuff?’ We’re going to build it,” Granholm said. “It used to be in this global economy, where the market controlled, that we stood by and we watched other countries like China, take our jobs, take our manufacturing and this president has said no. We’re gonna make it here. We’re going to stamp it 'made in America.' We‘re gonna use it here and we may even export it.”

During her visit, Granholm saw UConn’s campus in Storrs and their new Industrial Assessment Center, as well as the Millstone Nuclear power station in Waterford.

She also visited State Pier in New London, which will become a hub for the offshore wind industry, starting in 2023.

Brian Scott-Smith
An award-winning freelance reporter/host for WSHU, Brian lives in southeastern Connecticut and covers stories for WSHU across the Eastern side of the state.
