Bridgeport Mayor Ganim meets with family of Lauren Smith-Field

Connecticut Mayor Joe Ganim met with Lauren Smith-Field's family on Saturday.

The meeting was held inside the Margaret Morton Government Center where Ganim shared his condolences with the grieving family.

Lauren Smith-Fields was found dead in her Bridgeport apartment in December due to a drug and alcohol overdose, which was ruled as accidental.

Her family was notified of her death by her landlord, not by the police.

The Smith-Fields are considering suing the city for $30 million after failing to conduct a proper investigation in a timely manner.

Ganim has publicly supported a bill that would mandate police officers to notify family members of untimely deaths within 24 hours. The bill will be voted on by state lawmakers.