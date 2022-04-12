Bridgeport Mayor Ganim meets with family of Lauren Smith-Field
Connecticut Mayor Joe Ganim met with Lauren Smith-Field's family on Saturday.
The meeting was held inside the Margaret Morton Government Center where Ganim shared his condolences with the grieving family.
Lauren Smith-Fields was found dead in her Bridgeport apartment in December due to a drug and alcohol overdose, which was ruled as accidental.
Her family was notified of her death by her landlord, not by the police.
The Smith-Fields are considering suing the city for $30 million after failing to conduct a proper investigation in a timely manner.
Ganim has publicly supported a bill that would mandate police officers to notify family members of untimely deaths within 24 hours. The bill will be voted on by state lawmakers.