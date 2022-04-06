West Haven, after misspending 80% of its COVID relief funds, may now face intense state oversight

The city of West Haven may be placed under the highest level of state oversight. This comes after an audit report was released revealing the city misspent close to $900,000 in pandemic relief funds.

The Municipal Accountability Review Board members took a procedural vote this week to place the city under Tier Four oversight at its next meeting. That means the board will have approval powers on budgets, transfers, contracts, debt and labor contracts.

Sal Luciano, a board member, said West Haven is in crisis right now and there were no surprises in the audit report.

The report released by the Office of Policy and Management found 80% of the city’s $1.13 million COVID-19 relief expenditure lacked proper documentation.

Board members have raised the possibility of placing West Haven under Tier Four since 2017. The board will vote on the issue on April 14.