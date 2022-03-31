© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut’s Bond Commission approves funding for a redesign of the state psychiatric hospital

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published March 31, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT
whiting_apdavecolllns_180301.jpg
Dave Collins
/
Associated Press

Connecticut’s troubled maximum security psychiatric hospital in Middletown is on track for a significant change. The state bond commission headed by Governor Ned Lamont has voted unanimously to approve borrowing $500,000 for the design of a new facility at Whiting Forensic Hospital.

For years state officials have complained that the more than 50-year-old hospital, which is built like a prison, is inadequately designed for psychiatric care. They say the building also contains asbestos and lead paint.

A task force looking into a patient abuse scandal at Whiting five years ago, finds that the hospital still needs to make significant improvements to its treatment programs, staff behavior and oversight.

The money for the design of the new facility is part of $600 million in state bonding approved by the commission.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio's award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
