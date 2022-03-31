© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut legislators consider giving themselves a pay bump

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published March 31, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT
Lawmakers in Connecticut might be a step closer to giving themselves a pay raise for the first time in 21 years.

Today’s base salary is $28,000. Connecticut is ranked in the bottom third for legislative salaries nationwide. 

The state Government Administration and Elections Committee will consider a pay increase to $44,000 for representatives and senators.

Several Democrats and Republicans have said they can not afford to remain in the state General Assembly without being paid for full-time work. The governing body is composed mostly of retired people.

Supporters argue that a higher starting pay would attract more diverse candidates.

However, it is difficult for lawmakers to pursue pay raises during an election year. Democratic state Representative Michael Winkler called it “political suicide.”

Molly Ingram
Molly Ingram is working to obtain a masters degree in journalism and media production. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from Central Connecticut State University.
