Connecticut News

Movie stars, jazz icons, water and light: photographer Adger Cowans reflects on his life’s work

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ryan Caron King
Published March 24, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Adger Cowans is an 85-year-old photographer and visual artist in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He worked with Gordon Parks and photographed jazz greats, movie stars and Hollywood sets — and bore witness to several eras of American history through the lens of his camera. In this video, he reflects on his life’s work, the racism he faced working in a predominantly white industry and what motivates him to make art.

You can see Cowans's work in a new exhibition at the Fairfield University Art Museum until June 18.

Video by Ryan Caron King

Fairfield University is a partner of Connecticut Public.

Ryan Caron King
Ryan Caron King is a freelance multimedia reporter atWNPR. As an intern, he created short web videos to accompany some ofWNPR'sreporting online. As a student at the University of Connecticut, he managedUConn'scollege radio stationWHUS, where he headed an initiative to launch a recording and video production studio. Ryan graduated fromUConnwith a Journalism/English double major in 2015.
