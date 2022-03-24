Movie stars, jazz icons, water and light: photographer Adger Cowans reflects on his life’s work

Adger Cowans is an 85-year-old photographer and visual artist in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He worked with Gordon Parks and photographed jazz greats, movie stars and Hollywood sets — and bore witness to several eras of American history through the lens of his camera. In this video, he reflects on his life’s work, the racism he faced working in a predominantly white industry and what motivates him to make art.

You can see Cowans's work in a new exhibition at the Fairfield University Art Museum until June 18.

Video by Ryan Caron King

Fairfield University is a partner of Connecticut Public.

