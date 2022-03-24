© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

600K Connecticut employees will be enrolled in a retirement plan if they lack options at work

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published March 24, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT
Image from iOS (19).jpg
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU Public Radio
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont speaks at Fairfield University.

A new retirement savings option is available in Connecticut for employees who are not offered a plan through their employer. Over 600,000 private-sector workers will automatically be enrolled for the service, My CT Savings.

Governor Ned Lamont said the program will be targeted at small businesses.

“This exchange is just amazing for small entrepreneurs and startups, which is where all the job creation is,” Lamont said.

State Comptroller Natalie Braswell said many of the employees who will benefit work for small businesses and may never have had access to retirement savings.

“Everyone deserves a financially secure retirement, and this will likely be a key tool to help individuals save for their golden years,” Braswell said.

The program is cost-free for employers and taxpayers. The money is collected from their paychecks into the retirement account and will follow employees wherever they go if they change jobs.

The account is a Roth IRA, which allows employees to set aside pre-taxed income to be withdrawn tax-free after age 59-and-a-half.

Tags

Connecticut News ConnecticutRetirementMolly Ingram
Molly Ingram
Molly Ingram is working to obtain a masters degree in journalism and media production. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from Central Connecticut State University.
See stories by Molly Ingram