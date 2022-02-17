Connecticut Democrats working to convince Republicans to support no-excuse absentee voting

Connecticut Democrats have 11 weeks to convince their Republican colleagues this legislative session to get a step closer to codifying no-excuse absentee voting in the state.

To allow no-excuse absentee balloting in future elections, Connecticut residents would have to vote to change the state constitution. Seventy-five percent of the state House and Senate would have to vote — with bipartisan support — to approve a referendum ballot question this November to have voters decide whether to amend the state constitution.

This is not the case in other states, where issues related to voting are statutory.

Senator Mae Flexer, a Democrat in Killingly, who is the chair of the state’s government administration and electoral committee, said the Democrats would attempt to change the “hearts and minds” of their Republican counterparts in the coming weeks.

“I would be really thrilled if our Republican colleagues in the House and Senate would come on board with having the amendment for no-excuse absentee balloting on this year’s ballot for Connecticut voters to decide in November,” Flexer said.

Changing the state constitution to allow early voting is already on the ballot this November. That gives Democrats hope they can convince enough Republicans to allow another statewide referendum.

Democrats are also pushing to allow absentee voting for the November gubernatorial election, just as the state had during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

Senate President Martin Looney of New Haven said he was concerned that voter turnout in November would be poor without absentee voting.

“The pandemic is still a threat,” Looney said. “We think that voter turnout will be diminished unless we have the option for expanded absentee balloting.”