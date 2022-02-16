Connecticut survey shows COVID continues to affect low-income people and people of color hardest

A recent statewide survey in Connecticut finds that residents in the poorest cities have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

For the last two years, wealthy residents have remained financially secure while poor residents have become poorer, according to DataHaven . The data research non-profit conducted over 9,000 phone interviews, as well as randomly-selected adults in each town.

The survey also found adults located in urban areas have also faced more challenges than those living in the suburbs. Nonwhite communities had higher levels of food and housing insecurity.

Studies also show that the COVID-19 death toll in Connecticut was higher in Black and Latino communities.