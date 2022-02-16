© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut survey shows COVID continues to affect low-income people and people of color hardest

WSHU | By Brooke Sleavensky
Published February 16, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST
coronavirus_cdc_200227.jpg
Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
/

A recent statewide survey in Connecticut finds that residents in the poorest cities have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

For the last two years, wealthy residents have remained financially secure while poor residents have become poorer, according to DataHaven. The data research non-profit conducted over 9,000 phone interviews, as well as randomly-selected adults in each town.

The survey also found adults located in urban areas have also faced more challenges than those living in the suburbs. Nonwhite communities had higher levels of food and housing insecurity. 

Studies also show that the COVID-19 death toll in Connecticut was higher in Black and Latino communities.

Tags

Connecticut News COVID-19Brooke SleavenskyConnecticut
Brooke Sleavensky
Brooke is a senior at Sacred Heart University working towards her bachelor's degree in media arts with a concentration in film, television and media. She is from Long Island, an animals rights advocate and a member in Sacred Hearts 4 Heart Harmony Choir.
See stories by Brooke Sleavensky