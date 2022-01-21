Connecticut college and university union members push for tougher COVID-19 policies

The union that represents employees at the Connecticut State College and University system wants more enhanced COVID-19 policies in place. The “4Cs” SEIU Local Union represents over 4,000 employees at the 17 state college campuses across Connecticut.

Unlike most colleges across the state, students, staff and faculty at community colleges are not required to provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests.

Linda Stango, director of workforce transition at Naugatuck Valley Community College, said students have chosen to attend classes virtually to protect their health.

“Each week, I’ve seen one in-person student at the Department of Labor,” Stango said. “But we’re not talking about that. Yet we say it’s students first.”

State Senator Dr. Saul Anwar joined union members to call on Governor Ned Lamont to step up mandates for these schools.

“Come on, guys. We’re better than that. I’m sorry, but this is disappointing,” Anwar said.