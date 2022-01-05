Connecticut businesses will soon be able to apply for licenses to sell pot

Connecticut businesses will be able to apply for recreational pot licenses by next month, following the state’s Social Equity Council approval on Tuesday to provide technical assistance for applicants.

The state Department of Consumer Protection said initial licenses will be granted to 12 retailers, four micro-cultivators, 10 delivery services, four hybrid retailers, 10 food and beverage, six product packagers and manufacturers and four transporters.

Ginnie-Rae Clay, the council’s executive director, said the council will help to improve access to the cannabis market.

“We will continuously strive to improve technical assistance, business acceleration services and our ongoing efforts to level the cannabis playing field for anyone who wants to start a cannabis business in Connecticut,” Clay said.

The state will have two lotteries for each of the eight license types — one for social equity applicants and the other for the rest of applicants. Social equity applicants will be determined by those who identify as low-income and come from communities that were disproportionately impacted by drug policing.

“Over the next 120 days, and going forward we will tap every resource available to ensure disproportionately impacted residents have the information and the senses they need to enter the cannabis market,” she said.

The state’s consumer protection commissioner said the number of available licenses is not a limit, but a starting point for the market.