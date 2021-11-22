Lamont claims his family has not profited from a state contract connected with his wife's firm

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said his family has not profited from a state-contracted healthcare company linked to his wife’s venture capital firm.

The Hartford Courant reports that Annie Lamont’s company, OAK HC/FT, is an investor in Sema4, one of the four firms the state signed a contract with last year to perform COVID-19 testing.

The contract was signed more than 18 months ago with the controller’s office. An investigation by a state ethics board found no conflict of interest with the contract.

Governor Lamont told the Courant that if there is any profit from their investment they will put “every dime” of it into charity. However, no donations have been made so far because the Sema4 venture is not yet profitable.

A Lamont spokesperson said the family would donate any profits to 4-CT, an independent nonprofit that was created last year to help residents impacted by the pandemic, as they’ve done before.