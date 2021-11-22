© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut is short more than 100 snowplow drivers as winter approaches

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published November 22, 2021 at 8:59 AM EST
snowplow_apgerrybroome_180508.jpg
Gerry Broome
/
AP

Connecticut is facing a shortage of snowplow drivers. State transportation officials want to hire almost 140 more drivers to clear roads and put down salt this winter. 

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has licensed almost 890 snowplow drivers so far. That’s about what the state had last year. However, that’s 13% fewer drivers than in previous years. 

The state has also seen a shortage in qualified applicants to do snow removal. The job requires a commercial driver’s license in Connecticut. 

AccuWeather reports show at least 11 states trying to keep up with the shortage this year. Drivers are experiencing supply chain issues.

Tags

Connecticut NewsJ.D. AllenConnecticutsnow removal
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
See stories by J.D. Allen