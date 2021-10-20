© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut police officers accused of drinking and ignoring service calls resign

WSHU | By John Kane
Published October 20, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT
Police car
Scott Davidson
/

Two police officers of Norwalk, Connecticut, who were caught drinking on the job, resigned this week.

Officers Michael DiMeglio and Sara Laudano were arrested in January and charged with second-degree larceny and second-degree reckless endangerment. They were accused of drinking in their cruiser in a Norwalk school parking lot last October. The two were caught the next day in a hotel room after not returning service calls for a 12-hour period.

Laudano was also accused of drinking and vaping a THC pen with a baby in her cruiser.

The resignations followed nine months of legal battles. The officers requested and were refused a grant of leniency.

Connecticut News
John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
See stories by John Kane
Related Content
Load More