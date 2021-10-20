Connecticut police officers accused of drinking and ignoring service calls resign

Two police officers of Norwalk, Connecticut, who were caught drinking on the job, resigned this week.

Officers Michael DiMeglio and Sara Laudano were arrested in January and charged with second-degree larceny and second-degree reckless endangerment. They were accused of drinking in their cruiser in a Norwalk school parking lot last October. The two were caught the next day in a hotel room after not returning service calls for a 12-hour period.

Laudano was also accused of drinking and vaping a THC pen with a baby in her cruiser.

The resignations followed nine months of legal battles. The officers requested and were refused a grant of leniency.