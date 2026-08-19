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Yale Schola Cantorum and Juilliard415: St. Matthew Passion

Yale Schola Cantorum and Juilliard415: St. Matthew Passion

Grete Pedersen leads Yale Schola Cantorum and Juilliard415 in a performance of J.S. Bach's St. Matthew Passion in Woolsey Hall. Free and open to the public.

All are also welcome to join us for a free pre-concert talk by Markus Rathey at 3 p.m. in Sheffield-Sterling-Strathcona Hall (SSS), Room 114.

Woolsey Hall
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Yale Institute of Sacred Music
jeff.hazewinkel@yale.edu
https://ism.yale.edu/events/2026-11-01-yale-schola-cantorum-and-juilliard415-st-matthew-passion
Woolsey Hall
500 College Street
500 College Street, Connecticut 06511
2034324111
stephanie.hubbard@yale.edu