Yale Schola Cantorum and Juilliard415: St. Matthew Passion
Yale Schola Cantorum and Juilliard415: St. Matthew Passion
Grete Pedersen leads Yale Schola Cantorum and Juilliard415 in a performance of J.S. Bach's St. Matthew Passion in Woolsey Hall. Free and open to the public.
All are also welcome to join us for a free pre-concert talk by Markus Rathey at 3 p.m. in Sheffield-Sterling-Strathcona Hall (SSS), Room 114.
Woolsey Hall
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Yale Institute of Sacred Music
jeff.hazewinkel@yale.edu
Woolsey Hall
500 College Street500 College Street, Connecticut 06511
2034324111
stephanie.hubbard@yale.edu