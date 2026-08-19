Yale Schola Cantorum and Juilliard415: St. Matthew Passion

Grete Pedersen leads Yale Schola Cantorum and Juilliard415 in a performance of J.S. Bach's St. Matthew Passion in Woolsey Hall. Free and open to the public.

All are also welcome to join us for a free pre-concert talk by Markus Rathey at 3 p.m. in Sheffield-Sterling-Strathcona Hall (SSS), Room 114.