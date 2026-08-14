Yale Institute of Sacred Music Fall Choral Auditions

The Yale Institute of Sacred Music invites Yale students, faculty, staff, and members of the greater New Haven community to audition for its choral ensembles for the 2026–27 academic year. Join a welcoming community of singers and perform inspiring repertoire in concerts, worship services, and special events throughout the season. Auditions will be held from August 26–30.

View the ISM auditions page for information and to register for an audition time: https://ism.yale.edu/choirs/audition-information