The Guys, a 9/11 Live Commemorative Performance

To mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Northeast Stage & The North Fork Arts Center presents Anne Nelson's acclaimed drama The Guys, inspired by the interviews the author conducted with surviving first responders in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

The Guys is a moving story of courage, grief, compassion, and the healing power of words. It looks at two people from very different paths, each carrying their own burdens in their own way. It explores the healing that can occur when we come together and allow each other to see our brokenness — when we set aside all the things that divide us andsit in our shared humanity.

This special anniversary production stars Kevin Shea — the sole surviving responding member of FDNY Engine 40/Ladder 35, who lost all eleven of his fellow firefighters from his company on September 11 — alongside Eileen Trilli. Produced by Judith and Stephen Ness. Directed by Christian Lepore, with assistance from Nicholas Auletti.

This event is free and open to the public.