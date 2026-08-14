The Atelier Presents “A Walk Down Museum Mile: A Tour of the World’s Greatest Cultural Corridor” a Lecture Presented by Randall DiGiuseppe Wednesday, September 23rd, 7 PM

Join artist and historian Randall DiGiuseppe as he gives a tour down New York City’s Museum Mile, home to the world’s largest concentration of artworks ranging from the prehistoric to modern masters. He will be discussing all eight museums that comprise Museum Mile. In this lecture, he will include a brief description of each museum's location, primary collection signature highlights and present exhibitions. Broken down into Four Categories (Heritage, History, Design & Art) this lecture will include:

Heritage: El Museo del Barrio; The Jewish Museum; and The Africa Center

History: The Museum of the City of New York

Design: Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

Art: Neue Gallerie; Guggenheim Museum; and The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Honorable Mention: The Frick Collection

This light and informative walk through the world’s most dense cultural corridor will also provide information on each museum’s operating hours, admission prices, parking (or lack thereof), and tips to make your visit more enjoyable. All are welcome to attend this lecture.

Randall DiGiuseppe is an American artist whose works have been shown in galleries, museums and throughout Asia, Europe and the United States. His formal art training began in 1983 at the High School of Art & Design in NYC. His true passion has always been in fine art and teaching classical art technique, leading him to pursue further study at the Art Students League of New York, Pratt Institute, Long Island Academy of Fine Art and the New York Academy of Art where he earned his MFA in 2012. The Atelier is fortunate to offer his expertise as a lecturer and art instructor.

Seating will be provided and refreshments will be available during an intermission. To register for this FREE lecture in our newly renovated gallery, go to https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/lectures or call 631-250-9009 for more information.

