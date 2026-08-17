Norwalk Gamer Symphony Orchestra Summer Concert 2026

Join the Norwalk Gamer Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, August 23 for our Summer 2026 Concert at Sacred Heart University Community Theatre located at 1420 Post Rd in Fairfield, CT! Concert starts at 4:00pm, doors open at 3:30.

We’ll be playing hits from games like Super Mario Galaxy, Chrono Trigger, Plants vs Zombies, and so much more. Admission is FREE and no tickets required.

The Norwalk Gamer Symphony Orchestra is an audition-free community orchestra based in Norwalk, Connecticut. We are dedicated to the arrangement, practice, and performance of music exclusively from video games! We perform all over CT throughout the year. Learn more about us and watch our videos at https://www.norwalkgso.org/