Music in the Meetinghouse presents Benita Rose, piano, in an all-Polish program
Music in the Meetinghouse presents Benita Rose, piano, in an all-Polish program
Music in the Meetinghouse, the concert series of First Church of Fairfield, presents Benita Rose, piano, performing Two Poles: Music of Frederic Chopin & Tomasz Kowalczyk. Fresh from her fifth world tour, internationally known concert pianist Benita Rose presents music of Poland's most distinguished composer, Frederic Chopin, juxtaposing it with music of a living star of Polish music - composer, pianist, poet, and author Tomasz Kowalczyk.
First Church Fairfield
$30/$20 seniors/$10 students
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
First Church Fairfield
203-259-8396
Artist Group Info
Benita Rose
piano6861@gmail.com
First Church Fairfield
148 Beach RoadFairfield, Connecticut 06824
203-259-8396 ext. 106