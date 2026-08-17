Music in the Meetinghouse presents Benita Rose, piano, in an all-Polish program

Music in the Meetinghouse, the concert series of First Church of Fairfield, presents Benita Rose, piano, performing Two Poles: Music of Frederic Chopin & Tomasz Kowalczyk. Fresh from her fifth world tour, internationally known concert pianist Benita Rose presents music of Poland's most distinguished composer, Frederic Chopin, juxtaposing it with music of a living star of Polish music - composer, pianist, poet, and author Tomasz Kowalczyk.

