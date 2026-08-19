Monthly Poetry Series ~ Featured Poet & OPEN MIC !!FREE!!

Danbury's Poet Laureate, Cheryl Panosian, welcomes local poets to a monthly reading and open mic!

Ms. Vicinanza is the inaugural Poet Laureate for Southbury, CT, appointed in October of 2022. A member of two national slam poetry teams, Ms. Vicinanza competed in National Slam Championships in 1994 and 1996. She was a member of the U.S. Slam Team that competed in Sweden in 1997, as well as the executive director of the 1997 National Poetry Slam Championships in Middletown, CT, has twice been a poet laureate nominee for the state of Connecticut as well as the recipient of the 2003 Connecticut Commission on the Arts Advocates for the Arts Award.

Michael Garry, is President of the Bethel, CT, Chapter of the CT Poetry Society. His poems have been published by Orenaug Mountain Publishing, Poets for Science and The Bethel Grapevine. He self-published his poem about trees as a children’s book, Trees Are Kind: With Sherman the Squirrel and Friends. His other book is Game of My Life, New York Mets: Memorable Stories of Mets Baseball, published by Skyhorse Publishing in 2015.

For High School Students and Adults Questions? Contact Anh at atranng@danburylibrary.org