Milford Literary Festival with the City’s Poet Laureate, Elaine Nadal
Milford Literary Festival with the City’s Poet Laureate, Elaine Nadal
Celebrating writers and the art of writing! Network and meet local authors, learn the how-to of self-publishing, and share your own creative endeavors at an Open Mic. Books available for purchase.
Schedule of the day's events and Open Mic registration available at https://milford-pl.libcal.com/event/17327787
*Registration is required for Open Mic performers ONLY.
Milford Public Library
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Milford Public Library
203-783-3399
cangeli@milfordct.gov
Artist Group Info
Elaine Nadal
sthomas@milfordct.gov
Milford Public Library
57 New Haven AvenueMilford, Connecticut 06460
203-783-3399
cangeli@milfodct.gov