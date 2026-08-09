Mendelssohn Choir of Connecticut Auditions

MENDELSSOHN CHOIR OF CONNECTICUT

Choral Auditions

Interested in singing great classical choral/orchestral music? Come and join the Mendelssohn Choir of Connecticut for our upcoming season under the direction of Maestro Chris Hisey!

September 8, 2026 6:30 – 7:30 PM

St. Luke Catholic Church

49 Turkey Hill Rd. North, Westport, CT

Our 2026-2027 Season

Handel’s Messiah Parts I, II, III

with the Connecticut Philharmonic Orchestra

December 19, 2026

Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana

with the Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestra

April 3, 2027

Josef Haydn’s The Creation

with the American Chamber Orchestra

April 24, 2027

Walk-ins to audition are welcome, or sign up in advance:

• On our website: www.Mendelssohnchoirofct.org

• Contact us at mccctwebmaster@gmail.com

• Call us at 1-800-663-9018

Hope to see you on the 8th!

