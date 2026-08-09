Mendelssohn Choir of Connecticut Auditions
Mendelssohn Choir of Connecticut Auditions
MENDELSSOHN CHOIR OF CONNECTICUT
Choral Auditions
Interested in singing great classical choral/orchestral music? Come and join the Mendelssohn Choir of Connecticut for our upcoming season under the direction of Maestro Chris Hisey!
September 8, 2026 6:30 – 7:30 PM
St. Luke Catholic Church
49 Turkey Hill Rd. North, Westport, CT
Our 2026-2027 Season
Handel’s Messiah Parts I, II, III
with the Connecticut Philharmonic Orchestra
December 19, 2026
Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana
with the Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestra
April 3, 2027
Josef Haydn’s The Creation
with the American Chamber Orchestra
April 24, 2027
Walk-ins to audition are welcome, or sign up in advance:
• On our website: www.Mendelssohnchoirofct.org
• Contact us at mccctwebmaster@gmail.com
• Call us at 1-800-663-9018
Hope to see you on the 8th!