Labor Day Breakfast and Parking in Newtown, CT

Spend a great Labor Day in Newtown, home of the awesome Newtown Parade. Begin with Breakfast and Parking at the Newtown Congregational Church. Park starting at 7:30 AM for free if you buy breakfast or $5 for parking only. Head inside for a great breakfast from 8:00-9:30 AM with pancakes, sausage, fruit, juice and a beverage for $7 a person or $24 a family. Then walk 2 blocks to the Flagpole and the center of the parade. Cash or check only.