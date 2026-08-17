Labor Day Breakfast and Parking in Newtown, CT
Labor Day Breakfast and Parking in Newtown, CT
Spend a great Labor Day in Newtown, home of the awesome Newtown Parade. Begin with Breakfast and Parking at the Newtown Congregational Church. Park starting at 7:30 AM for free if you buy breakfast or $5 for parking only. Head inside for a great breakfast from 8:00-9:30 AM with pancakes, sausage, fruit, juice and a beverage for $7 a person or $24 a family. Then walk 2 blocks to the Flagpole and the center of the parade. Cash or check only.
Newtown Congregational Church
$7 person, $24 a family
08:00 AM - 09:30 AM on Mon, 7 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Newtown Congregational Church
Newtown Congregational Church
14 West StNewtown, Connecticut 06470
(203) 426-9024
newtownctchurch.office@gmail.com