Jon Lampley at StageOne

What comes next after 11 years with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s house band? For Jon Lampley, the answer is Notes To Self — his sophomore solo album, released June 26, 2026, and a deeply personal statement from an artist stepping fully into the spotlight. With praise from NPR and The New York Times already behind him, Lampley enters this next chapter with confidence and clarity.

Lampley has made his name as a consummate trumpet and sousaphone player, singer-songwriter, composer, and bandleader, blending jazz, soul, gospel, and contemporary roots music. On The Late Show, he performed nightly under bandleaders Louis Cato and Jon Batiste, honing his craft and stage presence before a global audience.

Produced by Lampley, The Diner (Jordan Cohen, Clyde Lawrence, Jonny Koh), and Michael Thurber, Notes To Self pairs introspective songwriting with the virtuosity, joy, and communal energy that define his career. The album reflects on ambition, optimism, faith, and growth, with standout tracks like “Greener,” “JOY,” and “Maybe.”

Beyond late-night television, Lampley has built a reputation as one of the most versatile brass players of his generation. He co-founded the high-energy jazz-funk ensemble Huntertones and has performed in amphitheaters, arenas, and festivals with jam-rock mainstays O.A.R. and pop-soul powerhouse Lake Street Dive. Long regarded as an elite collaborator and sideman, Lampley has increasingly stepped forward as a frontman, composer, and creative force in his own right.

That instinct to lead is rooted in his upbringing in Akron, Ohio, where church music shaped both his sound and philosophy. Learning trumpet by ear and absorbing the emotional power of communal performance, Lampley developed a style centered on connection, intention, and atmosphere. He continued refining his craft at The Ohio State University before relocating to Brooklyn, New York, where his artistic vision fully crystallized. Influenced by the trumpet lineage of Roy Hargrove and Louis Armstrong and the soulful vocal traditions of Sam Cooke and D’Angelo, Lampley focuses less on flash and more on creating a sound that is immediate, human, and unmistakably his own.

Notes To Self showcases Lampley’s evolution as a frontman, offering introspective songwriting alongside the virtuosity and communal energy that define his career.