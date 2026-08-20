Imprisoned for Spying: The Wall Street Journal Reporter Tells His Story

Evan Gershkovich discusses his new memoir in conversation with Radhika Jones, former Vanity Fair editor-in-chief.

Join us for a reception with light fare at 5:30pm. The Marie Colvin Distinguished Lecture will begin at 6pm.

In 2023, Evan Gershkovich was seized by masked Russian agents and tried on false espionage charges.

The foreign correspondent will explain the events leading to his arrest, his nearly 500 days in prison, and his haunting relationship with Russia in his highly anticipated memoir, This Cursed Beautiful Land.

“Propulsive . . . a taut thriller.”—Patrick Radden Keefe, #1 New York Times bestselling author of London Falling

This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome. Reservations are not required, but encouraged.

The Distinguished Lecture Series is hosted by the Marie Colvin Center for International Reporting at the Stony Brook University School of Communication and Journalism.

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