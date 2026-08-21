Friends of the Guilford Free Library 45th Annual Fall Book and Bake Sale

Friday, September 25, 9am to 6pm; Saturday, September 26, 9am to 5pm; and Sunday, September 27, 11am to 3pm at the Guilford Library

The Fall Book and Bake Sale, the Friends’ largest annual fundraiser, once again offers thousands of high-quality books and more, everything beautifully organized for your shopping convenience.

Sales tables, arranged by topic, are restocked throughout the sale with top-quality items.

Look for a superb selection of gently used books for children, teens, and adults: fiction, non-fiction, vintage and contemporary books as well as puzzles, paper ephemera, CDs, DVDs, and vinyl.

And, a special section dedicated to the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration.

The Bake Sale takes place Saturday in the Lobby while supplies last.

Live entertainment on Friday at 1:00PM with the Ukuladies and on Saturday at 10:00AM with Mimi Dudley and at 1:00PM with the Skunk Misery Ramblers.

On Sunday everything is half price.

And don’t forget to bring your own bag to carry home your purchases!

All proceeds from the sale are used to support the Library.

The Library is located at 67 Park Street across from the Guilford Green. For more information, contact the Library at 203-453-8282 or www.guilfordfreelibrary.org.

