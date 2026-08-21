First Folk Sunday - The Two Johns - Denver and Prine

“The Two Johns – Denver and Prine” at First Folk Sunday

Westport, CT – There are a lot of people in the world named John. But on Sunday, September 6, there will be two at First Folk Sunday who matter – John Denver and John Prine. Westport-based singer/songwriter Suzanne Sheridan and Northampton-based singer/songwriter Dave Dersham will be sharing the stage to bring you the music of Denver and Prine at First Folk Sunday.

John Denver and John Prine were both iconic American singer-songwriters who emerged in the 1970s bridging folk and country music, and Denver famously championed Prine's early work by recording several of his songs, including "Spanish Pipedream" (as "Blow Up Your TV"), "Paradise," and "Angel from Montgomery." After getting an early copy of Prine's 1971 self-titled debut album, Denver called Prine to praise his writing, helping give the lesser-known artist an important early career boost. Both straddled the line between acoustic folk and traditional country music, relying heavily on acoustic guitar and narrative storytelling.

John Denver became a massive international pop-superstar with chart-topping crossover hits like "Take Me Home, Country Roads," whereas John Prine remained more of a "songwriter's songwriter" treasured by critics and fellow musicians rather than a top 40 radio staple. Denver’s catalog leaned heavily into sentimental, optimistic themes celebrating nature, peace, and simple rural life, while Prine's writing was defined by gritty realism, working-class empathy, wry humor, and sharp social commentary. It will be great fun to hear the contrasts and the connections when Sheridan and Dersham take center stage at First Folk Sunday on September 6.

All First Folk Sunday concerts are at the Saugatuck Rowing Club at 521 Riverside Avenue in Westport. Doors open at noon and the music starts at 12:30. The venue is handicapped accessible and there is ample parking on the premise and across the street at 518 Riverside Avenue. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at the First Folk Sunday website: https://firstfolksunday.com. For more information call Rozanne Gates at 203-984-7562.

