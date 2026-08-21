"Field Notes" Works by Eve Biddle

The Tremaine Gallery at Hotchkiss presents Field Notes, an exhibition of works by contemporary artist Eve Biddle, curated by Terri Moore.

Drawing on the symbolism of snakes as signs of life and fertility and referencing archaeological artifacts across time, Biddle's work explores the ways memory, perception, and presence transform our understanding of the natural world. Her images follow a meandering path, reminding us that neither history nor our own lives move in straight lines. Nature appears ambiguously alive or dead, abstracted and literal at once.

Rather than documenting a specific place, Biddle reshapes the landscape genre through layering, translation, and physical intervention. The resulting works invite viewers to consider the connections between nature, memory, time, and transformation.

Upcoming Events

Artist Talk

Thursday, September 17 | 7:00–7:45 p.m.

Join Eve Biddle for a conversation about her work and the ideas behind Field Notes.

Artist Reception

Saturday, September 19 | 4:00–6:00 p.m.

Celebrate the exhibition and meet artist Eve Biddle at the Tremaine Gallery.

The exhibition and events are free and open to the public.

Field Notes remains on view through October 18.

The Tremaine Art Gallery is located at 11 Interlaken Road, Lakeville, CT, and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The Gallery is closed on Mondays.