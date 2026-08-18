Quantum Collective Presents “Each Melodious Measure”

Sunday, September 27, 3 PM (Doors 2 PM)

Tickets $45

Featuring:

Marc Chan, composer/pianist

Gunnar Sahlin, cello

Suzanne Sahlin, viola

Benjamin Steinhardt, piano

America: the land of the tunesmith, the Tin Panhandler, the cacophonous rabble-rouser and the gentle hymnodist. From urban din to the quiet majesty of rivers, come listen to and celebrate the diversity that makes American music American, in music past and present.

MEET THE ARTISTS

Marc Chan, Pianist and Composer

Described by the New York Times as a “gifted pianist and composer,” Marc Chan, a native of Singapore and resident of Stamford, CT, is also a lyricist and librettist. His music can be heard on Mode Records, Furious Artisans and OgreOgress. Marc’s My Wounded Head 3 has been described as an “entrancing piano opus… It’s never less than mesmerizing” (San Francisco Chronicle). His Dr. Brahms’s Book of Rags was awarded the American Prize in 2021, and was featured on Classical WSMR and Columbia University’s WKCR-FM. Marc’s music has been performed at Carnegie Hall, Le Poisson Rouge, the Stone, the Tank, and at the Smithsonian. As composer and lyricist, Marc has worked with the New York Public Library, New Dramatists, Prospect Musical Theatre, the Astoria Performing Arts Center, Skylight Music Theatre (Milwaukee), the Brooklyn Children’s Theatre, and Nautilus Theatre (MN). He has collaborated with playwrights Lyra Nan, Gil Varod, Barbara Hammond, Mia Chung, Adam North, and Sam Wessels. Marc has a doctorate from the Manhattan School of Music and is a member of the Dramatist’s Guild, the New Dramatists Composer-Librettist Studio and the BMI Advanced Musical Theatre Workshop. He is currently on the piano and composition faculty at Concordia Conservatory. www.marcchanmusic.com

Gunnar Sahlin, Cellist

After 3 years of study at the Academy of Music in Prague, Gunnar joined the Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra in 1975. As a member of that orchestra, Gunnar toured all over Europe and in the US, playing with world-famous soloists and conductors. The orchestra appears at the annual Nobel Prize Ceremonies at the Stockholm Concert Hall. In 2002, Gunnar became the Principal Cellist of Norwalk Symphony Orchestra. He has worked with many contemporary composers and premiered works by Alan Cohen, Constance Walton, Joe Russo, Gwyneth Walker, Marc Chan and Albert Markov. In 2003, he became conductor of the Fairfield County Symphony Society, which is an amateur string ensemble, open to all, and meets every Tuesday night in Norwalk. They often work with various professional soloists. Gunnar performs with his wife Suzanne as “Duetto Viello,” playing old as well as new works written especially for them. In the summer of 2018, they both went on tour in Japan with the Chamber Music Institute of Darien. Gunnar teaches at Project Music and Concordia Conservatory in Stamford, CT.

Suzanne Corey-Sahlin, Violist

Suzanne is Principal Violist of the Ridgefield Symphony and Norwalk Symphony, where she has performed as soloist. She also performs with the Greenwich Symphony. Suzanne has studied with Albert Markov, Jesse Levine, Robert Glazer, Steve Larson and two years with the Manhattan String Quartet at Music Mountain. She was part of a touring ensemble, the Rondo Chamber Orchestra, where she performed with Mr. Markov and his son Alex Markov in Carnegie Hall and along the East Coast. She was also a member of the Tourmaline String Quartet for 8 years. This quartet performed extensively throughout Fairfield County and New York areas with appearances at Vassar, Marist, Bard, Marymount Fordham University, where she was a faculty member, St. Stephen’s Church and Keeler Tavern Museum in Ridgefield. For seven years she was the conductor of the String Ensemble of the Western CT Youth Orchestra. Suzanne is a member of the highly acclaimed Ridgefield Symphony Quartet.

Benjamin Steinhardt, Pianist

Benjamin has appeared in recital and chamber performances at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, Merkin Hall, and Greenwich Music House. His work as a musical director has been featured at Queens Theatre, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the New York Musical Theatre Festival, Bravo Television, and prominent New York cabaret venues including Birdland, Studio 54, and The Metropolitan Room. Benjamin completed his studies at the Manhattan School of Music, The Boston Conservatory at Berklee, and Mannes School of Music. He currently serves as Program Director of The Well-Balanced Pianist, which offers wellness seminars for professional and amateur pianists, founded by Dr. Teresa Dybvig. Benjamin is Treasurer of the Connecticut State Music Teachers Association, and co-administrator of The Art of Piano Pedagogy, Facebook’s largest professional community for piano teachers, with more than 25,000 members. www.benjaminsteinhardt.com

America: A Portrait in Sound – The Granite’s Fall 2026 Sunday Chamber Music Series