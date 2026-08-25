Debra Lynne to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame on Sept 6th

Debra Lynne will perform LIVE music at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) on September 6th from 3-4pm. The event is free for members or with a general admission ticket purchase, or $10 at the door for aconcert ticket purchase.

For details on this and upcoming events, please visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/events/

About Debra Lynne

Debra Lynne is a singer/songwriter/musician presently living in Long Island, originally from NYC. She migrated from the piano to the guitar when she decided that carrying a piano to campfire singalongs wasn't as easy as carrying a guitar.

Debra started out with a love of folk music, which gradually grew to include country music. A poet since the age of five, Debra started putting her poems to music in college. Mostly singing as a soloist up until recently, Debra now enjoys playing in duos and trios, everywhere from coffee houses to large venues. Her love of family, gardening, and sharing her music with an audience is what makes her happy. Debra writes songs of lost love, found love, the search for love, and what she humorously calls "the flip side".