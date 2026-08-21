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Curator-Led Tour | UNTIL THE MOON COMES OVER THE MOUNTAIN

Curator-Led Tour | UNTIL THE MOON COMES OVER THE MOUNTAIN

Open to All, With Associate Curator Scout Hutchinson

September 11, 3 PM - 4 PM

Free for Members | $10 Guests of Member | $15 for Resident Benefits PassHolders | $30 Adults | Free for Students & Children

Join us for a special tour of UNTIL THE MOON COMES OVER THE MOUNTAIN, led by Scout Hutchinson, The FLAG Art Foundation Associate Curator of Contemporary Art at the Parrish Art Museum.

Advance registration is recommended. Limited spaces will be available at the door.

About the Exhibition
The Parrish Art Museum and The FLAG Art Foundation present UNTIL THE MOON COMES OVER THE MOUNTAIN, a two-part exhibition that considers material and conceptual approaches to engaging with landscape. While thematically and curatorially related, each exhibition addresses a variety of formal, personal, and political concerns that play out across their respective spaces in Manhattan and Long Island’s East End.

UNTIL THE MOON COMES OVER THE MOUNTAIN at the Parrish focuses on formal explorations rooted in natural materials. The exhibition features work by Dan Colen, N. Dash, Andy Goldsworthy, Sonya Kelliher-Combs, Wolfgang Laib, Richard Long, Delcy Morelos, Jonathan Sánchez Noa, Martin Puryear, Eric-Paul Riege, Christine Howard Sandoval, Michelle Stuart, Martha Tuttle, Meg Webster, and Lawrence Weiner.

UNTIL THE MOON COMES OVER THE MOUNTAIN is co-curated by Scout Hutchinson, The FLAG Art Foundation Associate Curator of Contemporary Art at the Parrish Art Museum, and Jonathan Rider, FLAG’s Director, with Caroline Cassidy, FLAG’s Deputy Director.

Exhibition Support
UNTIL THE MOON COMES OVER THE MOUNTAIN is made possible, in part, thanks to the generous support of The FLAG Art Foundation.

We are also grateful for the in-kind support provided by Duggal Visual Solutions.

Parrish Art Museum
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Parrish Art Museum
631 283 2118
info@parrishart.org
https://parrishart.org

Artist Group Info

info@parrishart.org
Parrish Art Museum
279 Montauk Highway
Water Mill, New York 11976
631 283 2118
https://parrishart.org