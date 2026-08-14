City Gallery Exhibits Features a Diverse Array of Work by Robert Jacoby

Follow artist Robert Jacoby on his recent exploration of abstraction and the phases of creative dialogue in his new exhibit DIVERSE ARRAY. The show will be on view at City Gallery from September 4 - September 27 with an Opening Reception on Sunday, September 6, 1-4 p.m. The Gallery and events are free and open to the public. City Gallery is located at 994 State Street, New Haven, CT 06511. Gallery hours are Friday - Sunday, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., or by appointment. For more, contact City Gallery, info@city-gallery.org, www.city-gallery.org.