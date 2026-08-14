City Gallery Exhibits Features a Diverse Array of Work by Robert Jacoby
City Gallery Exhibits Features a Diverse Array of Work by Robert Jacoby
Follow artist Robert Jacoby on his recent exploration of abstraction and the phases of creative dialogue in his new exhibit DIVERSE ARRAY. The show will be on view at City Gallery from September 4 - September 27 with an Opening Reception on Sunday, September 6, 1-4 p.m. The Gallery and events are free and open to the public. City Gallery is located at 994 State Street, New Haven, CT 06511. Gallery hours are Friday - Sunday, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., or by appointment. For more, contact City Gallery, info@city-gallery.org, www.city-gallery.org.
City Gallery
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
City Gallery
203-782-2489
info@city-gallery.org
City Gallery
994 State StreetNew Haven, Connecticut 06511
203-782-2489
info@city-gallery.org