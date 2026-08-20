Borboletta: A Tribute to Santana - FREE CONCERT

FREE TICKET SHOW | Thursday, SEP 17 | 6:30 PM DOORS / 7:30PM Show

Rescheduled from August 20th due to weather.

Reminders: Free tickets are also issued via the Box Office, which opens 2 hours before show time on show days (based on available supplies, on afirst-come basis).

Support free access to the arts! Get your Season Membership today! Members enjoy access to a member reserve of free tickets (based on limited supplies) to select free shows throughout the Season *plus* enjoy exclusive member discounts on paid-ticket shows throughout the Season!*

Borboletta is more than a musical tribute to Carlos Santana. Keeping true to the Afro-Cuban, jazz, soul/blues/rock roots of the music, Borboletta also captures the electrifying energy of Santana’s live shows.

Comprised of stellar musicians, Borboletta crafts each show as a unique performance - sometimes performing iconic sets like Woodstock ’69, or performing select albums in their entirety. From the moment you hear the first rhythms of drums and percussion to the final note, you will not be able to stop moving!

Borboletta is: Cyrus Madan - Keyboards/Vocals (Deep Banana Blackout), Tim Palmieri - Guitar/Vocals (Lotus), Adrian Tramontano - Drums (Twiddle), Chris DeAngelis - Bass/Vocals (The Machine), Yahuba Torres - Congas/Vocals (Cool Cool Cool/ Ryan Montbleu), Tony Cintron - Timbales (Tito Puente/Willie Colón)

The Levitt Pavilion Season includes over 50 shows presented free-of-charge (free-ticket shows) - as well as our Stars on Tour paid-ticket series and Gala - to fill your spring, summer and fall with music, performing arts and more. SIGN UP FOR OUR ENEWS

TERMS: Claiming a ticket or being a guest at the venue is an agreement to comply with all of the venue’s discretionary rules and safety protocols which are subject to change at any time. Please read all info at Levittpavilion.com before claiming ticket(s). Note: Policies vary from show to show; please read guidelines specific to the show you are planning to attend.

September 17, 2026 | 7:30 pm