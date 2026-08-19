BOOKS & BITES ~ Food Truck Visit ~ EVERY WEDNESDAY in SEPTEMBER
BOOKS & BITES ~ Food Truck Visit ~ EVERY WEDNESDAY in SEPTEMBER
Join us every Wednesday in September from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at the Danbury Library Plaza for our Books & Bites Food Truck Event!
Treat yourself to lunch from a variety of local food trucks, then stop inside to sign up for a library card, browse our collection, or check out some books, movies, and more to enjoy.
Bring your friends, coworkers, and family for great food, great books, and a great time.
We can't wait to see you there!
Danbury Public Library
Visit the Library for FREE~Purchase your food from the food trucks!
Every week through Sep 30, 2026.
Wednesday: 11:30 AM - 01:30 PM
Wednesday: 11:30 AM - 01:30 PM
Event Supported By
Danbury Public Library
203-797-4505
cranno@danburylibrary.org
Danbury Public Library
170 Main StreetDanbury, Connecticut 06810
203-797-4505 ext 7726
amuraca@danburylibrary.org