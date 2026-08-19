BOOKS & BITES ~ Food Truck Visit ~ EVERY WEDNESDAY in SEPTEMBER

Join us every Wednesday in September from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at the Danbury Library Plaza for our Books & Bites Food Truck Event!

Treat yourself to lunch from a variety of local food trucks, then stop inside to sign up for a library card, browse our collection, or check out some books, movies, and more to enjoy.

Bring your friends, coworkers, and family for great food, great books, and a great time.

We can't wait to see you there!