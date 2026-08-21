Book Launch | Tony Bechara

Open to All, In the Lichtenstein Theater

September 20, 2 PM - 3 PM

Free for Members | Free for Resident Benefits PassHolders | $25 for Guests of Members | $30 Adults | Free for Students & Children

In conjunction with the exhibition Tony Bechara: An Artist of Many Worlds, on view through November 1, join us for a special conversation and book launch of the first posthumous monograph dedicated to Tony Bechara.

Advance registration is recommended. Limited spaces will be available at the door.

Books will be available for purchase in the Michéle & Steven Pesner Book and Gift Shop.