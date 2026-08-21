Book Launch | Tony Bechara
Book Launch | Tony Bechara
Open to All, In the Lichtenstein Theater
September 20, 2 PM - 3 PM
Free for Members | Free for Resident Benefits PassHolders | $25 for Guests of Members | $30 Adults | Free for Students & Children
In conjunction with the exhibition Tony Bechara: An Artist of Many Worlds, on view through November 1, join us for a special conversation and book launch of the first posthumous monograph dedicated to Tony Bechara.
Advance registration is recommended. Limited spaces will be available at the door.
Books will be available for purchase in the Michéle & Steven Pesner Book and Gift Shop.
Parrish Art Museum
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Parrish Art Museum
631 283 2118
info@parrishart.org
Parrish Art Museum
279 Montauk HighwayWater Mill, New York 11976
631 283 2118