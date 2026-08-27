bluerace to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame on Sept 13th

bluerace will perform LIVE music at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) on September 13th from 3-4pm. The event is free for members or with general admission ticket purchase or $10 at the door concert ticket purchase.

For details on this and upcoming events please visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/events/

About bluerace

bluerace (one word, small “b”) is one of the more prolific under-the-radar bands to arise out of the New York metropolitan area music scene – even though they have been writing and performing their catchy, eclectic brand of pop-rock songs since they were just kids. The band’sname came from a former drummer who discovered it in a biker novel, where it denoted a future in which the so-called races of humans would all blend into a single “blue race.” (Meantime, the band’s members don’t really buy into the idea of race – as we are, after all, all human beings.)

The band’s story goes something like this: It all began when the two guitarists and principal songwriters, Roger and Thom, met at a jam session, which eventually evolved into bluerace 1.0. A bass player from bluerace 2.0 brought in his childhood friend, Vic, as drummer, percussionist, and singer. Finally, after going through bass players like Spinal Tap went through drummers (without, of course, the instantaneous combustion thing), Bruce arrived – and the current and ultimate line-up went off to the clubs and into the studio.

bluerace have released four full-length albums that are available wherever music is sold and streamed online: World is Ready, Beautiful Sky, Mistral, and INDY E GO. They also released one single, “Silence Rings,” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

bluerace is – in alphabetical order because, you know, we’re a democracy:

Roger Diller – lead guitar

Thom Gencarelli – guitar, keys, lead vocal

Vic Mercado – drums, percussion, vocal

Bruce Natalie – bass guitar