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71st Long Island Chrysanthemum Show

71st Long Island Chrysanthemum Show

Exhibition chrysanthemum competition. See chrysanthemums like you've never seen them before, all sizes, shapes and forms (even bonsai). These are NOT your supermarket mums, think florist mums only bigger and many different forms.
www.limums.org

Starkie Bros. Garden Center
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Long Island Chrysanthemum Society
5162632717
jecapobianco@yahoo.com
www.limums.org
Starkie Bros. Garden Center
721 Main Street
Farmingdale, New York 11735
516-293-7148
vkovarik@hotmail.com
https://starkiebrosgardencenter.com/