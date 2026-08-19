71st Long Island Chrysanthemum Show
71st Long Island Chrysanthemum Show
Exhibition chrysanthemum competition. See chrysanthemums like you've never seen them before, all sizes, shapes and forms (even bonsai). These are NOT your supermarket mums, think florist mums only bigger and many different forms.
www.limums.org
Starkie Bros. Garden Center
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Long Island Chrysanthemum Society
5162632717
jecapobianco@yahoo.com
Starkie Bros. Garden Center
721 Main StreetFarmingdale, New York 11735
516-293-7148
vkovarik@hotmail.com