35th Annual Folks on Spokes & Step Forward Ride + Walk for Mental Health

The 35th Annual Folks on Spokes & Step Forward Ride + Walk event is planned for Sunday, October 4, 2026, from 8:00 am to 2 pm at Fowler Field, 1 Shipyard Lane in downtown Milford.

As one of Connecticut’s longest-running charitable events, the event brings cyclists and walkers together to raise funds and awareness for mental health and addiction recovery, supporting Bridges Healthcare’s services. Participants of all ages can enjoy the scenic Milford coastline by riding 5, 10, 20, or 40-mile routes or walking a 5K. This family-friendly event includes activities for kids, music, lunch, event t-shirts, and a special remembrance ceremony to honor lives lost to suicide and overdose.

Early registration discounts are available through August 31, 2026. From September 1-October 1, 2026 advanced registration fees are $50 per cyclist, $35 per walker, $15 for kids under 18. Children 6 and under are free.

Event sponsorships are available. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/BridgesRideWalk2026.

