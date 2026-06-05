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2026 Apple Festival/Vendor Fair

2026 Apple Festival/Vendor Fair

Lordship Community Church, 179 Prospect Drive, Stratford, hosts its outdoor Apple Festival/Vendor Fair on Saturday, October 3, 2026, 9 AM to 3 PM, (rain date is Sunday, October 4, 2026, 11 AM to 4 PM). The event is expected to feature craft and business/direct sales vendors, flea market/tag sale vendors, food, live music, raffle prizes, a bounce house, red apple lawn sign sponsors, a food collection for the Sterling Community Center food pantry, and a fundraiser with pre-orders for Oronoque Farms pies (& apple cider donuts). For information regarding the event, please contact the church office ONLY at office@thelordshipchurch.org or 203-377-6568. We look forward to seeing you at LCC in October!

Lordship Community Church
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Lordship Community Church
203-377-6568
office@thelordshipchurch.org
https://thelordshipchurch.org/
Lordship Community Church
179 Prospect Drive
Stratford, Connecticut 06615
203-377-6568
office@thelordshipchurch.org
https://www.facebook.com/Lordshipchurch/posts/2026-apple-festivalvendor-fair-at-lordship-community-church-update-just-7-weeks-/1448653243966391/