2026 Apple Festival/Vendor Fair

Lordship Community Church, 179 Prospect Drive, Stratford, hosts its outdoor Apple Festival/Vendor Fair on Saturday, October 3, 2026, 9 AM to 3 PM, (rain date is Sunday, October 4, 2026, 11 AM to 4 PM). The event is expected to feature craft and business/direct sales vendors, flea market/tag sale vendors, food, live music, raffle prizes, a bounce house, red apple lawn sign sponsors, a food collection for the Sterling Community Center food pantry, and a fundraiser with pre-orders for Oronoque Farms pies (& apple cider donuts). For information regarding the event, please contact the church office ONLY at office@thelordshipchurch.org or 203-377-6568. We look forward to seeing you at LCC in October!