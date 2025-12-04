From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
A musical portrait of America’s first colony
Jamestown’s beginnings were anything but simple — a fragile foothold in an unfamiliar world. William Perry’s Jamestown Concerto follows that story, drawing on the people, challenges, and turning points that shaped the colony. Join us for this historical journey tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.