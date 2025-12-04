© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A musical portrait of America’s first colony

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 4, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
NYPL Digital Collection

Jamestown’s beginnings were anything but simple — a fragile foothold in an unfamiliar world. William Perry’s Jamestown Concerto follows that story, drawing on the people, challenges, and turning points that shaped the colony. Join us for this historical journey tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino