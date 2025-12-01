© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Music that finds the light

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 1, 2025 at 12:43 PM EST
pixabay.com

Johannes Brahms spent more than a decade wrestling with his First Symphony - rewriting, second-guessing, and really trying to push himself. The result is music that moves from stormy tension to a finale that feels like the sun finally breaking through. Hear Brahms’s Symphony No. 1, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino