Unexpected inspiration in a conversation with a young American soldier

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 25, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
Hal Gatewood
/
Unsplash

After the chaos of World War II, Richard Strauss found unexpected inspiration in a conversation with a young American soldier, an oboist, who asked him why he’d never written a concerto. Months later, Strauss wrote a piece that moves with the ease of a single voice telling its story. Hear Strauss’s Oboe Concerto tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
