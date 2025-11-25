From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Unexpected inspiration in a conversation with a young American soldier
After the chaos of World War II, Richard Strauss found unexpected inspiration in a conversation with a young American soldier, an oboist, who asked him why he’d never written a concerto. Months later, Strauss wrote a piece that moves with the ease of a single voice telling its story. Hear Strauss’s Oboe Concerto tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.